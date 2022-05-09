Image courtesy of: ESPNcricinfo

Australia limited overs captain Aaron Finch said Pakistan left-arm seamer Shaheen Shah Afridi is a “world-class bowler”.

He made the remark following his side’s competitive series against Pakistan.

Afridi kicked off his campaign with nine wickets in three Tests at an average of 36.44.

He then claimed six wickets in two ODIs at an average of 17.16 before finishing with figures of 2-21 off four overs in the one-off T20 International.

“Shaheen is a world-class bowler,” he was quoted as saying by Cricket Pakistan.

Afridi is now representing Middlesex in the County Championship and has picked up 14 wickets in three matches at an average of 25.42.

ALSO CHECK OUT: Why should he be dropped, Babar Azam defends Pakistan player who had one bad series

Who is the best cricketer in the world today? Virat Kohli Babar Azam Steve Smith Ben Stokes Kane Williamson Joe Root Rashid Khan Pat Cummins Shaheen Shah Afridi Marnus Labuschagne Mohammad Rizwan Kagiso Rabada Other (Comment in the comment section below) Who is the best cricketer in the world today? Virat Kohli 41094 ( 12.28 % ) Babar Azam 255170 ( 76.22 % ) Steve Smith 6382 ( 1.91 % ) Ben Stokes 7765 ( 2.32 % ) Kane Williamson 13389 ( 4 % ) Joe Root 1221 ( 0.36 % ) Rashid Khan 2253 ( 0.67 % ) Pat Cummins 984 ( 0.29 % ) Shaheen Shah Afridi 1157 ( 0.35 % ) Marnus Labuschagne 1124 ( 0.34 % ) Mohammad Rizwan 1522 ( 0.45 % ) Kagiso Rabada 689 ( 0.21 % ) Other (Comment in the comment section below) 2012 ( 0.6 % )

Like this: Like Loading...