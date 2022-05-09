Image courtesy of: ESPNcricinfo
Australia limited overs captain Aaron Finch said Pakistan left-arm seamer Shaheen Shah Afridi is a “world-class bowler”.
He made the remark following his side’s competitive series against Pakistan.
Afridi kicked off his campaign with nine wickets in three Tests at an average of 36.44.
He then claimed six wickets in two ODIs at an average of 17.16 before finishing with figures of 2-21 off four overs in the one-off T20 International.
“Shaheen is a world-class bowler,” he was quoted as saying by Cricket Pakistan.
Afridi is now representing Middlesex in the County Championship and has picked up 14 wickets in three matches at an average of 25.42.
