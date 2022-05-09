Image courtesy of: ESPNcricinfo
Pakistan captain Babar Azam said he hasn’t lost trust in fast bowler Hasan Ali following his disappointing performance in the series against Australia.
Hasan only managed to take two wickets in two Tests at an average of 96 before failing to take any wickets in the one ODI he played and the one-off T20 International.
Despite an underwhelming effort with the ball, Azam insisted that he has not lost faith in the 27-year-old.
“I still trust him as much as I did before,” he was quoted as saying by Cricket Pakistan.
Hasan is now representing Lancashire in the County Championship and has claimed 24 wickets in four games at an average of 18.50.
