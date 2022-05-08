Image courtesy of: ESPNcricinfo

Pakistan batsman Azhar Ali said Australia Test captain Pat Cummins is a “very good bowler”.

Cummins, who is number one on the rankings for Test bowlers, recently led his side during their first tour of Pakistan in 24 years.

In the three-Test series, he was the joint-highest wicket-taker with Australia spinner Nathan Lyon. Cummins took 12 wickets at an average of 22.50.

As for Azhar, he amassed 300 runs, which included a century and a fifty, at an average of 60.

“Cummins, he’s an all-round very good bowler,” he was quoted as saying by Saj Sadiq on Twitter.

Cummins is now playing for the Kolkata Knight Riders in the Indian Premier League (IPL), where he has claimed four wickets in four matches at an average of 47.50.

As for Azhar, he is featuring in the County Championship for Worcestershire, where he has accumulated 57 runs in four matches, which includes the ongoing game against Durham, at an average of 9.50.

