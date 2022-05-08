Image courtesy of: ESPNcricinfo
Pakistan batsman Azhar Ali said he and the rest of the team know how good Australia left-arm seamer Mitchell Starc is when it comes to reverse swing.
His praise for Starc comes after he faced the 32-year-old in the recent three-Test series between Pakistan and Australia.
Starc had a solid campaign as he took eight wickets at an average of 34.12.
Azhar, meanwhile, also excelled with the bat as he scored 300 runs, which included a top score of 185, at an average of 60.
“We always knew how good they are, especially Starc when it comes to reverse swing,” he was quoted as saying by Saj Sadiq on Twitter.
The 37-year-old is now playing for Worcestershire in the County Championship and has accumulated 57 runs in four games, which includes the ongoing match against Durham, at an average of 9.50.
