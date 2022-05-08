Image courtesy of: ESPNcricinfo

Pakistan batsman Azhar Ali said he and the rest of the team know how good Australia left-arm seamer Mitchell Starc is when it comes to reverse swing.

His praise for Starc comes after he faced the 32-year-old in the recent three-Test series between Pakistan and Australia.

Starc had a solid campaign as he took eight wickets at an average of 34.12.

Azhar, meanwhile, also excelled with the bat as he scored 300 runs, which included a top score of 185, at an average of 60.

“We always knew how good they are, especially Starc when it comes to reverse swing,” he was quoted as saying by Saj Sadiq on Twitter.

The 37-year-old is now playing for Worcestershire in the County Championship and has accumulated 57 runs in four games, which includes the ongoing match against Durham, at an average of 9.50.

ALSO CHECK OUT: It’s affecting bowlers like Shaheen Shah Afridi, Brad Haddin on problem Pakistan must fix

Who is the best cricketer in the world today? Virat Kohli Babar Azam Steve Smith Ben Stokes Kane Williamson Joe Root Rashid Khan Pat Cummins Shaheen Shah Afridi Marnus Labuschagne Mohammad Rizwan Kagiso Rabada Other (Comment in the comment section below) Who is the best cricketer in the world today? Virat Kohli 41058 ( 12.28 % ) Babar Azam 254745 ( 76.22 % ) Steve Smith 6380 ( 1.91 % ) Ben Stokes 7757 ( 2.32 % ) Kane Williamson 13382 ( 4 % ) Joe Root 1217 ( 0.36 % ) Rashid Khan 2242 ( 0.67 % ) Pat Cummins 967 ( 0.29 % ) Shaheen Shah Afridi 1147 ( 0.34 % ) Marnus Labuschagne 1120 ( 0.34 % ) Mohammad Rizwan 1506 ( 0.45 % ) Kagiso Rabada 688 ( 0.21 % ) Other (Comment in the comment section below) 2012 ( 0.6 % )

Like this: Like Loading...