Image courtesy of: Zimbio

Pakistan bowling coach Shaun Tait said left-arm seamer Shaheen Shah Afridi is right up there as the most dangerous bowler in the world when he if fit and firing on all cylinders.

Afridi is the reigning ICC Men’s Cricketer of the Year and has cemented his reputation as one of the top fast bowlers in the world in all three formats.

In Pakistan’s home series against Australia, he took nine wickets in the three Tests at an average of 36.44.

He followed that up with six wickets in two ODIs at an average of 17.16 before concluding with figures of 2-21 off four overs in the one-off T20 International.

“The main thing is to keep Shaheen efficient and keep his body up and going. If he’s near or around 100% fit and firing for the matches he plays he’s probably as close to the most dangerous bowler in the world right now,” Tait was quoted as saying by Saj Sadiq on Twitter.

Afridi is now playing county cricket for Middlesex in England and has taken 14 wickets in three games, which includes the ongoing match against Sussex, at an average of 25.42.

ALSO CHECK OUT: Everyone knows he is number one, Mohammad Rizwan on Pakistan player in golden form

Who is the best cricketer in the world today? Virat Kohli Babar Azam Steve Smith Ben Stokes Kane Williamson Joe Root Rashid Khan Pat Cummins Shaheen Shah Afridi Marnus Labuschagne Mohammad Rizwan Kagiso Rabada Other (Comment in the comment section below) Who is the best cricketer in the world today? Virat Kohli 41058 ( 12.28 % ) Babar Azam 254747 ( 76.22 % ) Steve Smith 6380 ( 1.91 % ) Ben Stokes 7757 ( 2.32 % ) Kane Williamson 13382 ( 4 % ) Joe Root 1217 ( 0.36 % ) Rashid Khan 2242 ( 0.67 % ) Pat Cummins 967 ( 0.29 % ) Shaheen Shah Afridi 1147 ( 0.34 % ) Marnus Labuschagne 1120 ( 0.34 % ) Mohammad Rizwan 1506 ( 0.45 % ) Kagiso Rabada 688 ( 0.21 % ) Other (Comment in the comment section below) 2012 ( 0.6 % )

Like this: Like Loading...