Pakistan wicketkeeper-batsman Mohammad Rizwan said everyone knows that Babar Azam is the “number 1 player in the world”.

In the recent series against Australia, Azam scored 390 runs in three Tests, which included a career-best 196, at an average of 78.

He then amassed 276 runs in the three-match ODI series, which included two centuries and a fifty, at an average of 138.

As for the one-off T20 International, he struck 66 runs off 46 balls, which included six boundaries and two sixes.

“What can I say about Babar Azam. He is the number 1 player in the world, no doubt about that. Everyone knows it,” Rizwan was quoted as saying by Saj Sadiq on Twitter.

Rizwan is now playing for Sussex in the County Championship and has accumulated 136 runs in four matches, which includes the ongoing game against Middlesex, at an average of 27.20.

