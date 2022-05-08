Image courtesy of: Zimbio

Former Australia wicketkeeper-batsman Brad Haddin said result-oriented pitches need to be prepared in Pakistan as having flat wickets that don’t offer much assistance to the bowlers is having a negative impact on stars like Shaheen Shah Afridi.

His comments come after the recent three-Test series between Pakistan and Australia, where the pitches were batting-friendly.

Australia managed to win the series 1-0, but plenty of runs were scored in comparison to the number of wickets taken.

Afridi finished with nine wickets in the series at an average of 36.44.

Haddin noted that one of Pakistan’s advantages is their pace attack, so the pitches need to offer something to the fast bowlers in order to make them more effective and ensure more matches played in the country end with results rather than draws.

“They’re not result pitches. It makes for unattractive watching and to me it’s affected bowlers like (Shaheen Shah) Afridi,” he was quoted as saying by foxsports.com.au.

“One of their strengths is fast bowling. Even if it’s low, put some grass on it and let the quicks challenge both sides of the bat.

“I agree we need to get better pitches so it’s more attractive.”

Afridi is now playing for Middlesex in the County Championship and has taken 14 wickets in three matches, which includes the ongoing game against Sussex, at an average of 25.42.

