Image courtesy of: Zimbio

Iconic Pakistan batsman Mohammad Yousuf said the Australia pace duo of Pat Cummins and Mitchell Starc are “quality bowlers”.

In the recent series against Pakistan, Cummins, who captains Australia in the longest format, was the joint-highest wicket-taker with 12 wickets at an average of 22.50.

As for Starc, he claimed eight wickets at an average of 34.12.

Given how quick the pair are and the fact that they can swing the ball, Yousuf conceded that it is very tough for batsmen to play them.

“It’s easy for someone like me sitting outside the field to tell the batters to play in a certain way but the fact is that it’s a tough job to face quality bowlers like Cummins and Starc,” he was quoted as saying by Saj Sadiq on Twitter.

Cummins is currently representing the Kolkata Knight Riders in the Indian Premier League (IPL) and has picked up four wickets in four matches at an average of 47.50.

ALSO CHECK OUT: Remember the outstanding innings he played at Lord’s, Mohammad Yousuf on talented 26-year-old Pakistan middle order batsman

Who is the best cricketer in the world today? Virat Kohli Babar Azam Steve Smith Ben Stokes Kane Williamson Joe Root Rashid Khan Pat Cummins Shaheen Shah Afridi Marnus Labuschagne Mohammad Rizwan Kagiso Rabada Other (Comment in the comment section below) Who is the best cricketer in the world today? Virat Kohli 40989 ( 12.29 % ) Babar Azam 254337 ( 76.23 % ) Steve Smith 6373 ( 1.91 % ) Ben Stokes 7744 ( 2.32 % ) Kane Williamson 13368 ( 4.01 % ) Joe Root 1214 ( 0.36 % ) Rashid Khan 2231 ( 0.67 % ) Pat Cummins 955 ( 0.29 % ) Shaheen Shah Afridi 1135 ( 0.34 % ) Marnus Labuschagne 1117 ( 0.33 % ) Mohammad Rizwan 1481 ( 0.44 % ) Kagiso Rabada 686 ( 0.21 % ) Other (Comment in the comment section below) 2008 ( 0.6 % )

Like this: Like Loading...