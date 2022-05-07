Image courtesy of: Zimbio
Legendary Pakistan batsman Mohammad Yousuf still remembers the “outstanding innings” Saud Shakeel played against England at Lord’s.
Shakeel was featuring in his second ODI for Pakistan and scored 56 runs off 77 balls, which included four boundaries.
Yousuf was impressed with the knock as Shakeel carried on batting despite wickets falling regularly.
“Saud Shakeel played an outstanding innings at Lord’s at a difficult time, so this shows Pakistan has a lot of talent,” he was quoted as saying by Saj Sadiq on Twitter.
Shakeel represented the national team in the recent three-match ODI series against Australia, but he failed to impress with the bat as he scored three runs in two matches.
