Remember the outstanding innings he played at Lord’s, Mohammad Yousuf on talented 26-year-old Pakistan middle order batsman

Posted on by
Mohammad Yousuf said remember the outstanding innings Pakistan batsman Saud Shakeel played at Lord's

Mohammad Yousuf: “Saud Shakeel played an outstanding innings at Lord’s at a difficult time, so this shows Pakistan has a lot of talent”

Image courtesy of: Zimbio

Legendary Pakistan batsman Mohammad Yousuf still remembers the “outstanding innings” Saud Shakeel played against England at Lord’s.

Shakeel was featuring in his second ODI for Pakistan and scored 56 runs off 77 balls, which included four boundaries.

Yousuf was impressed with the knock as Shakeel carried on batting despite wickets falling regularly.

“Saud Shakeel played an outstanding innings at Lord’s at a difficult time, so this shows Pakistan has a lot of talent,” he was quoted as saying by Saj Sadiq on Twitter.

Shakeel represented the national team in the recent three-match ODI series against Australia, but he failed to impress with the bat as he scored three runs in two matches.

ALSO CHECK OUT: Not fun to face him, Harry Brook on Pakistan pace demon bowling close to 155 kph

Who is your favourite Pakistan cricketer of all time?
Who is your favourite Pakistan cricketer of all time?

Leave a Reply