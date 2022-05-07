Image courtesy of: ESPNcricinfo

England batsman Harry Brook said he faced Pakistan fast bowler Haris Rauf in the nets once and admitted that “it wasn’t much fun at all”.

Rauf is capable of bowling at speeds close to 155 kph and played with Brook for the Lahore Qalandars in the Pakistan Super League (PSL) earlier this year.

He was the joint fifth-highest wicket-taker as he took 16 wickets in 13 games at an average of 29.37 and an economy rate of 9.09.

Brook made his presence felt with the bat as he made 264 runs in 10 matches, which included a career-best score of 102 not out, at an average of 52.80 and a strike-rate of 171.42.

“I did have the distinct pleasure of facing him in the nets once, and let me tell you, it wasn’t much fun at all!” he told PakPassion.

In the recent series against Australia, Rauf picked up five wickets in three ODIs at an average of 28.

He then recorded figures of 1-35 off 3.1 overs in the one-off T20 International.

Rauf and Brook are now playing alongside each other for Yorkshire in the County Championship.

Rauf has claimed 14 wickets in three matches at an average of 26.42, while Brook has accumulated 512 runs in four games, which includes the ongoing match against Essex, at an average of 170.66.

