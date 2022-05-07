Image courtesy of: ESPNcricinfo

England batsman Harry Brook said Pakistan seamer Haris Rauf “bowled absolute thunderbolts” during the Pakistan Super League (PSL).

Brook played with Rauf for the Lahore Qalandars, who won the tournament for the first time.

The 23-year-old had a fantastic campaign as he accumulated 264 runs in 10 matches, which included a career-best score of 102 not out, at an average of 52.80 and a strike-rate of 171.42.

Rauf, meanwhile, was the joint fifth-highest wicket-taker with 16 wickets in 13 games at an average of 29.37 and an economy rate of 9.09.

“He bowled absolute thunderbolts throughout the tournament,” Brook told PakPassion.

Rauf also featured in the recent series against Australia, where he took five wickets in three ODIs at an average of 28.

He then registered figures of 1-35 off 3.1 overs in the one-off T20 International.

Currently, he is playing alongside Brook for Yorkshire in the County Championship in England.

Rauf has taken 14 wickets in three matches at an average of 26.42, while Brook has scored 512 runs in four games, which includes the ongoing match against Essex, at an average of 170.66.

ALSO CHECK OUT: He’s a world-class bowler, Harry Brook on Pakistan wicket-taking machine

What are your thoughts on Haris Rauf? He is really good! He is ok! He is overrated! What are your thoughts on Haris Rauf? He is really good! 29 ( 50.88 % ) He is ok! 23 ( 40.35 % ) He is overrated! 5 ( 8.77 % )

Like this: Like Loading...