He’s a world-class bowler, Harry Brook on Pakistan wicket-taking machine

Image courtesy of: Pakistan Super League

England batsman Harry Brook said Pakistan left-arm seamer Shaheen Shah Afridi is a “world-class bowler”.

Brook played alongside Afridi for the Lahore Qalandars in this year’s Pakistan Super League (PSL).

He scored 264 runs in 10 matches, which included a career-best score of 102 not out, at an average of 52.80 and a strike-rate of 171.42.

As for Afridi, who captained the franchise to their first-ever PSL title, he was the highest wicket-taker in the tournament with 20 wickets in 13 matches at an average of 19.70 and an economy rate of 7.57.

“Shaheen’s a world-class bowler,” Brook was quoted as saying by Saj Sadiq on Twitter.

In the recent series against Australia, Afridi claimed nine wickets in the three-Test series at an average of 36.44.

He then picked up six wickets in two ODIs at an average of 17.16 before finishing off with figures of 2-21 off his four overs in the one-off T20 International.

Afridi is now playing for Middlesex in the County Championship, where he has taken 13 wickets in three matches, which includes the ongoing game against Sussex, at an average of 24.07.

As for Brook, he is representing Yorkshire and has amassed 512 runs in four games, which includes the ongoing match against Essex, at an average of 170.66.

ALSO CHECK OUT: Told Ramiz Raja he needs to be head coach, Vernon Philander on former Pakistan player who ticks all the boxes

Who is the best cricketer in the world today? Virat Kohli Babar Azam Steve Smith Ben Stokes Kane Williamson Joe Root Rashid Khan Pat Cummins Shaheen Shah Afridi Marnus Labuschagne Mohammad Rizwan Kagiso Rabada Other (Comment in the comment section below) Who is the best cricketer in the world today? Virat Kohli 40989 ( 12.29 % ) Babar Azam 254337 ( 76.23 % ) Steve Smith 6373 ( 1.91 % ) Ben Stokes 7744 ( 2.32 % ) Kane Williamson 13368 ( 4.01 % ) Joe Root 1214 ( 0.36 % ) Rashid Khan 2231 ( 0.67 % ) Pat Cummins 955 ( 0.29 % ) Shaheen Shah Afridi 1135 ( 0.34 % ) Marnus Labuschagne 1117 ( 0.33 % ) Mohammad Rizwan 1481 ( 0.44 % ) Kagiso Rabada 686 ( 0.21 % ) Other (Comment in the comment section below) 2008 ( 0.6 % )

Like this: Like Loading...