Legendary South Africa swing bowler Vernon Philander has urged Pakistan quick Haris Rauf to use his express pace to his advantage as no batsmen like short balls bowled at 150 kph.

In the recent series against Australia, Rauf took five wickets in three ODIs at an average of 28.

He then registered figures of 1-35 off 3.1 overs in the one-off T20 International.

“All I can guarantee you is that no batter wants to see a short ball bowled at them at that speed,” Philander told PakPassion.

“I also spoke to him about having the right mindset and gave him my example. Every time I had the ball in my hand, I would look to send a clear message that I am here to compete and win and when I did that, it was tough for the batters to really get themselves in as opposed to getting the time and space to ‘feel’ themselves into the innings.

“This is exactly what Haris and I discussed as one of the ways he can improve his effectiveness.”

Rauf is now representing Yorkshire in the County Championship, where he has taken 14 wickets in three matches at an average of 26.42.

