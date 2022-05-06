Image courtesy of: Zimbio

Vernon Philander said Pakistan fast bowler Haris Rauf is such a special talent as he has the ability to bowl over 150 kph.

The former South Africa seamer noted that all skills can be taught, except when it comes to raw pace.

He noted that this gives Rauf “a huge advantage over others”.

“I tell you what, you can teach Haris all other skills, but what we cannot teach him is to bowl 150 kph plus. That he can do by himself, which gives him a huge advantage over others,” Philander told PakPassion. “It’s hard to teach someone who can bowl at that speed to be more lethal than he already is.”

In the recent home series against Australia, Rauf took five wickets in three ODIs at an average of 28.

He then featured in the one-off T20 International, where he registered figures of 1-35 off 3.1 overs.

The 28-year-old is currently playing for Yorkshire in the County Championship and has claimed 14 wickets in three games at an average of 26.42.

