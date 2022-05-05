Image courtesy of: Zimbio

South Africa great Vernon Philander said Pakistan pace bowler Haris Rauf’s yorkers are “unbelievable” as he can bowl them at over 150 kph.

Rauf started featuring more regularly in ODIs and T20 Internationals for Pakistan as of late, and has utilised his express pace to his advantage.

Against Australia, he claimed five wickets in three ODIs at an average of 28.

He then featured in the one-off T20 International, which Pakistan lost by three wickets, and registered figures of 1-35 off 3.1 overs.

“He can bowl at more than 150 kph and has an unbelievable yorker,” Philander told PakPassion.

Rauf is now playing county cricket for Yorkshire and has snapped up 14 wickets in three games at an average of 26.42.

ALSO CHECK OUT: Certainly has raw pace, Vernon Philander on Pakistan bowler who can bowl close to 155 kph

What are your thoughts on Haris Rauf? He is really good! He is ok! He is overrated! What are your thoughts on Haris Rauf? He is really good! 11 ( 55 % ) He is ok! 9 ( 45 % ) He is overrated! 0 ( 0 % )

Like this: Like Loading...