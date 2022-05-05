Image courtesy of: Zimbio

Ex-South Africa seamer Vernon Philander said he told express Pakistan bowler Haris Rauf to “bowl the bouncer and hit batters on their heads”.

Explaining why, Philander said he wants Rauf to send a loud and clear message that he should not be underestimated.

Rauf has become one of Pakistan’s frontline fast bowlers in limited overs cricket, and was in solid form in the recent series against Australia.

In the three-match ODI series, he took five wickets at an average of 28 before finishing off with figures of 1-35 off 3.1 overs in the one-off T20 International.

“The ball I felt was most under-utilised by him is the bouncer. So, I told him to bowl the bouncer and hit the batters on their heads because that delivery on its own sends a clear message,” Philander told PakPassion.

Rauf is now representing Yorkshire in the County Championship and has taken 14 wickets in three matches at an average of 26.42.

