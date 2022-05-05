Image courtesy of: Zimbio

Former South Africa fast bowler Vernon Philander said Pakistan seamer Haris Rauf “certainly has raw pace”.

Rauf is capable bowling at speeds near 155 kph and has become a regular member of Pakistan’s limited overs teams.

In the ODI series against Australia, he took five wickets in three matches at an average of 28.

He followed that up with figures of 1-35 off 3.1 overs in the one-off T20 International.

“He certainly has raw pace,” Philander told PakPassion.

Rauf is currently playing for Yorkshire in the County Championship and has taken 14 wickets in three matches at an average of 26.42.

ALSO CHECK OUT: No doubt he will be the spearhead of Pakistan’s bowling attack for a long time, Vernon Philander sees greatness in 150 kph seamer

What are your thoughts on Haris Rauf? He is really good! He is ok! He is overrated! What are your thoughts on Haris Rauf? He is really good! 11 ( 55 % ) He is ok! 9 ( 45 % ) He is overrated! 0 ( 0 % )

Like this: Like Loading...