South Africa bowling great Vernon Philander admitted that Pakistan quick Haris Rauf has become better since the 2021 T20 World Cup.

Rauf has become one of Pakistan’s main limited overs bowlers due to his wicket-taking abilities and searing pace.

He had a decent campaign in the home series against Australia as he took five wickets in three ODIs at an average of 28.

He followed that up with figures of 1-35 off 3.1 overs in the one-off T20 International.

“I can see that he has become better since the T20 World Cup and his record speaks for itself,” Philander told PakPassion.

Rauf is now in England, where he is playing county cricket for Yorkshire. In the three matches he has played, he has taken 14 wickets at an average of 26.42.

