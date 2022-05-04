Image courtesy of: Zimbio
Vernon Philander sees Shaheen Shah Afridi being the spearhead of Pakistan’s bowling attack “for a long time to come”.
Afridi has already established himself as team’s go-to wicket-taker and is right up there with the very best fast bowlers in all three formats.
He further cemented his reputation as an elite pace bowler with his performance in the home series against Australia.
He began by taking nine wickets in three Tests at an average of 36.44 before claiming six wickets in two ODIs at an average of 17.16.
As for the one-off T20 International, he finished with figures of 2-21 off his four overs.
“I have no doubts that he will be an excellent leader for Pakistan’s bowling attack for a long time to come,” Philander told PakPassion.
Afridi is now playing for Middlesex in the County Championship and has claimed 10 wickets in two matches at an average of 21.60.
