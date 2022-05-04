Image courtesy of: Zimbio

Former South Africa swing specialist Vernon Philander said Pakistan left-arm quick Shaheen Shah Afridi has all the skills bowlers wish they had at 22 years old.

Afridi took nine wickets in the recent three-Test series against Australia at an average of 36.44.

He then picked up six wickets in two ODIs at an average of 17.16 before concluding with figures of 2-21 off his four overs in the one-off T20 International.

“He is just [22] years old and has the skills that we all wish we had when we were his age,” Philander told PakPassion.

Afridi is currently representing Middlesex in the County Championship, where he has picked up 10 wickets in two games at an average of 21.60.

