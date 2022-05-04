Image courtesy of: Zimbio

Legendary South Africa pace ace Vernon Philander said Pakistan quick Shaheen Shah Afridi has to be smart about how to use the skills he has been blessed with.

He noted that the 22-year-old needs to assess the conditions and think which types of deliveries will trouble the batsmen and get him wickets.

“Even with these skills available to him, at the end of the day it’s down to him to think carefully and assess the situation and be a bit smart about how he will go about it in certain conditions,” he told PakPassion.

In the recent series against Australia, Afridi was in fabulous form as he started off with nine wickets in the three Tests at an average of 36.44.

As for the three-match ODI series, he claimed six wickets in two matches at an average of 17.16.

He then recorded figures of 2-21 off his four overs in the one-off T20 International.

Afridi is now playing county cricket in England, where he has picked up 10 wickets in two games for Middlesex at an average of 21.60.

ALSO CHECK OUT: This guy is special, Vernon Philander on Pakistan bowler who takes wickets with the new and old ball

Who is the best cricketer in the world today? Virat Kohli Babar Azam Steve Smith Ben Stokes Kane Williamson Joe Root Rashid Khan Pat Cummins Shaheen Shah Afridi Marnus Labuschagne Mohammad Rizwan Kagiso Rabada Other (Comment in the comment section below) Who is the best cricketer in the world today? Virat Kohli 40885 ( 12.3 % ) Babar Azam 253247 ( 76.22 % ) Steve Smith 6363 ( 1.92 % ) Ben Stokes 7731 ( 2.33 % ) Kane Williamson 13345 ( 4.02 % ) Joe Root 1205 ( 0.36 % ) Rashid Khan 2218 ( 0.67 % ) Pat Cummins 938 ( 0.28 % ) Shaheen Shah Afridi 1101 ( 0.33 % ) Marnus Labuschagne 1112 ( 0.33 % ) Mohammad Rizwan 1438 ( 0.43 % ) Kagiso Rabada 683 ( 0.21 % ) Other (Comment in the comment section below) 1999 ( 0.6 % )

Like this: Like Loading...