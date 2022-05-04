Image courtesy of: Zimbio

Vernon Philander firmly believes that Pakistan left-arm quick Shaheen Shah Afridi is a “special bowler”.

Explaining what makes the 22-year-old so good, Philander said Afridi can take wickets with the new and old ball.

Furthermore, he has all the variations in his arsenal, whether it be toe-crushing yorkers or hard to pick slower balls.

“He is a special bowler because he can bowl with the new ball, old ball, bowl yorkers or slower balls,” the ex-South Africa pace ace told PakPassion.

In Pakistan’s first home series against Australia in 24 years, Afridi took nine wickets in the three Tests at an average of 36.44.

He followed that up with six wickets in two ODIs at an excellent average of 17.16.

As for the one-off T20 International, Afridi bowled beautifully once again as he registered figures of 2-21 off his four overs.

He is now representing Middlesex in the County Championship and has snapped up 10 wickets in two games at an average of 21.60.

