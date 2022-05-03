Image courtesy of: ESPNcricinfo

England all-rounder Samit Patel said Pakistan left-arm seamer Shaheen Shah Afridi is always fired up as he wears his heart on his sleeve whenever he plays.

In the Test series against Australia, Afridi took nine wickets in three matches at an average of 36.44.

He then claimed six wickets in two ODIs at an average of 17.16 before registering figures of 2-21 off his four overs in the one-off T20 International.

“When is Shaheen Shah Afridi never fired up? He is always fired up. But that shows his character,” Patel was quoted as saying by Saj Sadiq on Twitter.

Afridi is now playing county cricket in England and has taken 10 wickets in two games for Middlesex at an average of 21.60.

