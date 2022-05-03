Image courtesy of: Zimbio

Former South Africa fast bowler Vernon Philander said Pakistan left-arm seamer Shaheen Shah Afridi is “one of the fittest guys around”.

Knowing how much energy Afridi has and the amount of emotion he exudes when playing for his country or any other team, Philander said it is necessary to have such passion, but urged the 22-year-old not to “waste his efforts”.

He wants Afridi to “have a better direction in his approach” to training and planning his bowling spells in order to ensure he doesn’t exhaust all his energy at one time.

“What I mean by this is that whilst Shaheen is one of the fittest guys around, what I would like him to do is to not waste his efforts and to have a better direction in his approach as to how he can train better and plan his bowling spells,” Philander, who was Pakistan’s bowling consultant during the 2021 T20 World Cup, told PakPassion.

In the recent series against Australia, Afridi took nine wickets in three Tests at an average of 36.44.

He then picked up six wickets in two ODIs at an average of 17.16 before claiming figures of 2-21 off his four overs in the one-off T20 International.

He is now representing Middlesex in the County Championship and has taken 10 wickets in two matches at an average of 21.60.

