Iconic South Africa fast bowler Vernon Philander believes Pakistan quick Mohammad Hasnain is an “exceptional bowling talent”.

Hasnain is capable of bowling at speeds up to 155 kph, as he showed during his stint with the Sydney Thunder in the Big Bash League (BBL).

But, he is currently sidelined until he fixes his bowling action as it was found to be illegal after being reported during the BBL.

Once it is rectified, he will be permitted to bowl in international cricket again.

“He is one more exceptional bowling talent that Pakistan has,” Philander was quoted as saying by Saj Sadiq on Twitter.

