Vernon Philander said Pakistan pace bowler Shaheen Shah Afridi has a skill people haven’t seen for a long time in international cricket.

The ex-South Africa quick pointed out the skill he is talking about is Afridi’s ability to seam the ball back into right-handed batsmen.

Afridi has claimed a lot of wickets with that particular ball and Philander conceded that it is a “massive advantage” for the 22-year-old.

“To me, he has some great skills as a left-armer bowling upfront and seaming the ball in for the right-hand batters which is a skill we have not seen in international cricket in the recent past. So having that skill in your armoury is a massive advantage,” he told PakPassion.

Afridi was in fine form in Pakistan’s home series against Australia as he picked up nine wickets in three Tests at an average of 36.44.

He followed that up with six wickets in two ODIs at an average of 17.16 before concluding the series with figures of 2-21 off four overs in the one-off T20 International.

The 22-year-old is currently playing county cricket in England and has taken 10 wickets in two games for Middlesex at an average of 21.60.

