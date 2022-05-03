Image courtesy of: Zimbio

Ex-South Africa pace bowler Vernon Philander admitted he is highly impressed with the speeds Pakistan quick Mohammad Hasnain is capable of bowling at.

Hasnain was clocked at 155 kph when bowling for the Sydney Thunder in the Big Bash League (BBL).

However, he is currently out of action as his bowling action was found to be illegal.

He was reported for a suspect action during the BBL and he will now have to rectify it and pass a bowling test before he is allowed to bowl again in international matches.

Philander hopes that Hasnain solves the problem quickly as he believes the 22-year-old has a really bright future.

“You cannot teach someone to bowl at those express speeds,” he was quoted as saying by Saj Sadiq on Twitter.

