Legendary South Africa speedster Vernon Philander said Pakistan left-arm seamer Shaheen Shah Afridi will run in and bowl all day as he “has so much good energy”.

During the series against Australia, the 22-year-old started off with nine wickets in three Tests at an average of 36.44.

He then took six wickets in two ODIs at an average of 17.16 before finishing with figures of 2-21 off four overs in the one-off T20 International.

“He will bowl all day, he will run all day and he has so much good energy,” Philander was quoted as saying by Saj Sadiq on Twitter.

Afridi is currently playing for Middlesex in the County Championship and has snapped up 10 wickets in two games at an average of 21.60.

