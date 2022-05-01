Image courtesy of: ESPNcricinfo

Mohammad Rizwan believes Khushdil Shah has what it takes to become “Pakistan’s best all-rounder”.

Khushdil is known for his power-hitting, but during the Pakistan Super League (PSL), he showed off his wicket-taking abilities too.

He finished as the joint fifth-highest wicket-taker in the tournament with 16 wickets in 12 matches for the Multan Sultans at an average of 13.93 and an economy rate of 6.89.

The 27-year-old also scored 153 runs at an average of 25.50 and a strike-rate of 182.14.

“We’ve told him he can become Pakistan’s best all-rounder and his bowling is helping with his all-round performance,” Rizwan, who captained the Sultans, was quoted as saying by Saj Sadiq on Twitter.

In the series against Australia, Khushdil only played the limited overs series, while Rizwan also featured in the three-Test series.

In the Tests, Rizwan amassed 140 runs, which included a top score of 104 not out, at an average of 46.66.

He then mustered 33 runs in the three ODIs at an average of 16.50, while Khushdil made 46 runs at an average of 46.

As for the one-off T20 International, Rizwan scored 23, while Khushdil made 24.

Rizwan is now playing for Sussex in the County Championship and has amassed 105 runs in three matches, which includes the ongoing game against Durham, at an average of 26.25.

