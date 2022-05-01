Image courtesy of: Pakistan Cricket Board

Pakistan wicketkeeper-batsman Mohammad Rizwan said during the Pakistan Super League (PSL), he and the Multan Sultans team management told big-hitter Khushdil Shah not to only focus on his batting as he has the ability to be a useful bowler.

Khushdil scored 153 runs in 12 matches at an average of 25.50 and a strike-rate of 182.14.

However, despite being known as a solid big-hitter, the 27-year-old was joint fifth-highest wicket-taker in the tournament with 16 wickets at an average of 13.93 and an economy rate of 6.89.

“We’ve just given Khushdil Shah confidence. We’ve told him not to only focus on his batting,” Rizwan, who captained the Sultans, was quoted as saying by Saj Sadiq on Twitter.

In the recent series against Australia, Khushdil only featured in the limited overs portion while Rizwan played across all three formats.

In the Test series, Rizwan made 140 runs, which included a top score of 104 not out, at an average of 46.66.

He then amassed 33 runs in the three-match ODI series at an average of 16.50, while Khushdil accumulated 46 runs at an average of 46.

As for the one-off T20 International, Rizwan struck 23, while Khushdil scored 24.

Rizwan is now playing for Sussex in the County Championship and has made 105 runs in three matches, which includes the ongoing game against Durham, at an average of 26.25.

