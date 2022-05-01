Improving day by day, Shaheen Shah Afridi on Pakistan’s Lasith Malinga

Image courtesy of: ESPNcricinfo

Pakistan left-arm seamer Shaheen Shah Afridi said rising star Zaman Khan is “improving day by day”.

Zaman, who has a similar bowling action to legendary Sri Lanka seamer Lasith Malinga, was in great form in the Pakistan Super League (PSL), where he represented the Lahore Qalandars, which is the team Afridi captained.

He finished as the third-highest wicket-taker in the tournament with 18 wickets in 13 matches at an average of 21.50 and an economy rate of 8.26.

The 20-year-old then played for Northern in the Pakistan Cup and claimed six wickets in seven games at an average of 55.50.

Afridi noted that he has a lot of trust in Zaman and added that the youngster has shown why it was worth investing in him.

“I have a lot of trust in Zaman Khan and he is proving me right and improving day by day,” he was quoted as saying by Saj Sadiq on Twitter.

Afridi is currently playing for Middlesex in the County Championship and has taken 10 wickets in two matches at an average of 21.60.

