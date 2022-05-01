Image courtesy of: Zimbio

Ex-England spinner Graeme Swann said Pakistan teenager Muhammad Shehzad reminds him of legendary batsman Younis Khan.

Shehzad was part of the Pakistan Under-19 team for this year’s World Cup and scored 166 runs in six matches, which included a top score of 76, at an average of 27.66.

He also played four matches for Southern Punjab in the Pakistan Cup and accumulated 92 runs at an average of 23.

With the 18-year-old having shown flashes of brilliance, Swann sees a lot of promise in him.

“Muhammad Shehzad looked incredible. He really reminds me of Younis Khan when he plays. The way he shapes up and the shots he plays,” he was quoted as saying by Saj Sadiq on Twitter.

