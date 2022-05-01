Image courtesy of: Zimbio

Former England spinner Graeme Swann sees huge potential in up-and-coming Pakistan opening batsman Haseebullah Khan.

Haseebullah was outstanding in this year’s Under-19 World Cup as he was the second-highest run-scorer in the tournament with 380 runs in six matches, which included two centuries and a fifty, at an average of 76.

He recently represented Balochistan in the Pakistan Cup and further cemented his reputation as a player to watch as he was the top run-scorer in the competition.

Haseebullah amassed 614 runs in 12 games, which included three hundreds and a half-century, at an average of 55.81.

Swann really likes what he has seen from Haseebullah and reckons that the talented youngster plays fast bowling as well as spin.

He added that Haseebullah is on track to become a “really good player”.

“Haseebullah Khan is equally good against seam and spin. He looks like a true left-handed opening batter and a really good player,” he was quoted as saying by Saj Sadiq on Twitter.

ALSO CHECK OUT: We all know he’s a match-winner, Shaheen Shah Afridi on Pakistan opener who is a clean striker of the ball

Who is the best cricketer in the world today? Virat Kohli Babar Azam Steve Smith Ben Stokes Kane Williamson Joe Root Rashid Khan Pat Cummins Shaheen Shah Afridi Marnus Labuschagne Mohammad Rizwan Kagiso Rabada Other (Comment in the comment section below) Who is the best cricketer in the world today? Virat Kohli 40545 ( 12.36 % ) Babar Azam 250007 ( 76.22 % ) Steve Smith 6332 ( 1.93 % ) Ben Stokes 7699 ( 2.35 % ) Kane Williamson 13288 ( 4.05 % ) Joe Root 1186 ( 0.36 % ) Rashid Khan 2178 ( 0.66 % ) Pat Cummins 893 ( 0.27 % ) Shaheen Shah Afridi 892 ( 0.27 % ) Marnus Labuschagne 1100 ( 0.34 % ) Mohammad Rizwan 1260 ( 0.38 % ) Kagiso Rabada 673 ( 0.21 % ) Other (Comment in the comment section below) 1967 ( 0.6 % )

Like this: Like Loading...