Image courtesy of: ESPNcricinfo

Pakistan left-arm seamer Shaheen Shah Afridi said everyone knows that top order batsman Fakhar Zaman is a “match-winner”.

In the recent limited overs series against Australia, Zaman scored 102 runs in three ODIs, which included a top score of 67, at an average of 34.

He failed to have an impact in the one-off T20 International that followed as he was dismissed for a golden duck.

However, having witnessed how he played in the Pakistan Super League (PSL) for the Lahore Qalandars as he captained the franchise, Afridi acknowledged that Zaman is a game-changer.

Zaman finished as the highest run-scorer in PSL 7 with 588 runs in 13 matches, which included a century and seven fifties, at an average of 45.23 and a strike-rate of 152.72.

“We all know Fakhar Zaman is a match-winner and we know he can play such innings,” Afridi was quoted as saying by Saj Sadiq on Twitter.

Afridi is now playing for Middlesex in the County Championship and has taken nine wickets in two matches, which includes the ongoing game against Leicestershire, at an average of 15.66.

ALSO CHECK OUT: Made good use of the old ball, Cameron Green on Pakistan bowler who can hit speeds of 145 kph

Who is the best cricketer in the world today? Virat Kohli Babar Azam Steve Smith Ben Stokes Kane Williamson Joe Root Rashid Khan Pat Cummins Shaheen Shah Afridi Marnus Labuschagne Mohammad Rizwan Kagiso Rabada Other (Comment in the comment section below) Who is the best cricketer in the world today? Virat Kohli 40515 ( 12.37 % ) Babar Azam 249522 ( 76.2 % ) Steve Smith 6327 ( 1.93 % ) Ben Stokes 7695 ( 2.35 % ) Kane Williamson 13278 ( 4.05 % ) Joe Root 1184 ( 0.36 % ) Rashid Khan 2172 ( 0.66 % ) Pat Cummins 888 ( 0.27 % ) Shaheen Shah Afridi 883 ( 0.27 % ) Marnus Labuschagne 1099 ( 0.34 % ) Mohammad Rizwan 1251 ( 0.38 % ) Kagiso Rabada 673 ( 0.21 % ) Other (Comment in the comment section below) 1965 ( 0.6 % )

Like this: Like Loading...