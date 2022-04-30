Image courtesy of: ESPNcricinfo

Australia all-rounder Cameron Green said Pakistan speedster Naseem Shah “made good use of the old ball” in the three-Test series.

Naseem only featured in two of the matches, but was in fantastic form as he picked up six wickets at an average of 28.33.

One of the wickets he took was that of Green, who he clean bowled for 79 in the third Test in Lahore.

“Naseem made good use of the old ball,” the 22-year-old Australian was quoted as saying by A-Sports.

Naseem is now playing for Gloucestershire in the County Championship, but suffered a shoulder injury in his first match for the team.

He will be sidelined for a month and play for them again once he makes a full recovery.

In the meantime, Gloucestershire have signed Pakistan left-arm fast bowler Mohammad Amir as his replacement on a three-match deal.

Amir has not played red-ball cricket since he represented Essex in August 2019.

