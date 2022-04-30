Image courtesy of: ESPNcricinfo

Australia all-rounder Cameron Green heaped praise on Pakistan pace bowler Naseem Shah for the way he bowled in the three-Test series.

Naseem troubled the Australian batsmen and ended up taking six wickets in two Tests at an average of 28.33.

He even clean bowled Green for 79 in the third Test in Lahore.

The 22-year-old Australian talent was gutted to miss out on, what would have been, his maiden Test century. Nonetheless, he lauded Naseem for his spectacular bowling.

“Naseem bowled really well,” he was quoted as saying by A-Sports.

Naseem is currently in England as he signed to play county cricket for Gloucestershire. However, in his first County Championship match, he sustained a shoulder injury and has now been ruled out for a month.

Pakistan left-arm seamer Mohammad Amir will replace him after signing a three-match deal with Gloucestershire.

For Amir, it marks his return to red-ball cricket as his last match in the format was for Essex back in August 2019.

ALSO CHECK OUT: His bowling has been outstanding, Shaheen Shah Afridi on 145 kph Pakistan seamer trying to be a regular member of the team

What are your thoughts on Naseem Shah? He is really good! He is ok! He is overrated! What are your thoughts on Naseem Shah? He is really good! 574 ( 65.08 % ) He is ok! 225 ( 25.51 % ) He is overrated! 83 ( 9.41 % )

Like this: Like Loading...