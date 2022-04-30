Image courtesy of: ESPNcricinfo

Shaheen Shah Afridi said Pakistan seamer Naseem Shah’s bowling was outstanding in the recent Test series against Australia.

Naseem was given an opportunity to play against the Baggy Greens and grabbed it with both hands as he took six wickets in two Tests at an average of 28.33.

Afridi, meanwhile, picked up nine wickets in three matches at an average of 36.44.

“The way he bowled was outstanding,” he was quoted as saying by A-Sports.

Afridi is now representing Middlesex in the County Championship and has claimed nine wickets in two matches, which includes the ongoing game against Leicestershire, at an average of 15.66.

Naseem was signed by Gloucestershire, but suffered a shoulder injury in his first game.

He will be sidelined for a month, which has resulted in Gloucestershire signing Pakistan left-arm pace bowler Mohammad Amir on a three-match deal.

Amir will be playing red-ball cricket for the first time since representing Essex back in August 2019.

