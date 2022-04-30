Image courtesy of: ESPNcricinfo

Shaheen Shah Afridi believes fellow fast bowler Naseem Shah “is the future of Pakistan” as he has shown incredible potential in his international career thus far.

In the recent Test series against Australia, the 19-year-old took six wickets in two matches at an average of 28.33.

Afridi, meanwhile, claimed nine wickets in three Tests at an average of 36.44.

“I think he is the future of Pakistan,” he was quoted as saying by A-Sports.

He is now playing county cricket in England for Middlesex and has taken nine wickets in two matches, which includes the ongoing game against Leicestershire, at an average of 15.66.

As for Naseem, he had been representing Gloucestershire in the County Championship, but sustained a shoulder injury in his first match.

Since the talented teenager will be out of action for a month, Gloucestershire have decided to sign Pakistan left-arm seamer Mohammad Amir as his replacement on a three-match deal.

Amir will be making a comeback to red-ball cricket as he last played for Essex in August 2019.

