Image courtesy of: ESPNcricinfo

Pakistan left-arm seamer Shaheen Shah Afridi sees a lot of promise in fellow fast bowler Naseem Shah.

This comes after 19-year-old had an impressive campaign in the Test series against Australia, where he took six wickets in two Tests at an average of 28.33.

Afridi, meanwhile, claimed nine wickets at an average of 36.44.

He then picked up six wickets in two ODIs at an average of 17.16 before registering figures of 2-21 off his four overs in the one-off T20 International.

Naseem didn’t feature in the limited overs series, but Afridi likes what he has seen from the teenage pace sensation thus far and sees a big future ahead of him.

“Naseem is a very promising bowler,” he was quoted as saying by A-Sports.

He is now playing for Middlesex in the County Championship, where he has snapped up seven wickets in two matches, which includes the ongoing game against Leicestershire, at an average of 17.57.

As for Naseem, he had been representing Gloucestershire in the County Championship, but suffered a shoulder injury in his first match for the side.

He will stay in England while undergoing rehabilitation and will then start playing for Gloucestershire when he fully recovers.

Gloucestershire have signed Pakistan left-arm seamer Mohammad Amir on a three-match deal as a replacement for Naseem.

Amir will be making his red-ball comeback for the first time since August 2019 when he played county cricket for Essex.

