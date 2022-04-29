Image courtesy of: ESPNcricinfo

Pakistan captain Babar Azam said veteran batsman Fawad Alam “knows how to make a comeback” after he had a disappointing campaign in the Test series against Australia.

Fawad was restricted to 33 runs in the three Tests at an average of 8.25.

Despite failing to impress, Azam refused to criticise the 36-year-old and instead backed him to regain his form.

“Fawad Alam is an experienced batter and I believe that he knows how to make a comeback,” he was quoted as saying by A-Sports.

While Fawad struggled to score runs, the same couldn’t be said about Azam as he was in fantastic form throughout the series.

He amassed 390 runs in the Test series, which included a career-best knock of 196 and two fifties, at an average of 78.

He red-hot streak continued in the three-match ODI series as he accumulated 276 runs, which included two centuries and a fifty, at an average of 138.

The 27-year-old also performed in the one-off T20 International as he made 66 runs off 46 balls, which included six boundaries and two sixes.

