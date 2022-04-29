Image courtesy of: ESPNcricinfo

Australia Test captain Pat Cummins applauded his Pakistan counterpart Babar Azam for his brilliant batting in the three-Test series.

Azam was red-hot throughout the series as he scored 390 runs, which included a career-best knock of 196 and two fifties, at an average of 78.

He then made 276 runs in the three ODIs, which included two centuries and a fifty, at an average of 138.

To finish off, the 27-year-old hammered 66 off 46 balls, which included six boundaries and two sixes, in the one-off T20 International.

Cummins was incredibly impressed with the way Azam played, especially when he made 196 in the second Test in Karachi.

“Babar Azam played an extraordinary knock…I must say that he played a good long knock,” he was quoted as saying by A-Sports.

The Australian fast bowler only featured in the Test series and finished as the joint-highest wicket-taker with 12 wickets at an average of 22.50.

He is now representing the Kolkata Knight Riders in the Indian Premier League (IPL), where he has claimed four wickets in four matches at an average of 47.50 and an economy rate of 12.

