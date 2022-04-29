Image courtesy of: ESPNcricinfo

Steve Smith praised Pakistan captain Babar Azam for bringing his A game against Australia’s spinners in the recent Test series.

Azam was on fire in the three Tests as he accumulated 390 runs, which included a career-best 196 and two fifties, at an average of 78.

He followed that up with 276 runs in the ODI series, which included two centuries and a fifty, at an average of 138.

The 27-year-old maintained his red-hot form in the one-off T20 International too as he smashed 66 runs off 46 balls, which included six boundaries and two sixes.

“The way he tackled our spinners was a great sign for him,” Smith was quoted as saying by A-Sports.

The Australian superstar only played the Test series and scored 226 runs, which included three fifties, at an average of 56.50.

