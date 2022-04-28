Image courtesy of: ESPNcricinfo

Australia star Steve Smith firmly believes that Pakistan captain Babar Azam is “one of the top five batters” in the world right now.

This comes after Australia’s recent tour of Pakistan, which comprised of three Tests, three ODIs and a one-off T20 International.

Azam scored 390 runs in the three-Test series, which included a career-best knock of 196 in the second Test, at an average of 78.

He continued to dominate in the three ODIs as he amassed 276 runs, which included two centuries and a fifty, at an average of 138.

In the T20 International, he blasted 66 off 46 deliveries, which included six boundaries and two sixes.

“Babar set many records during his outstanding innings and I think he is one of the top five batters,” Smith was quoted as saying by A-Sports.

The hugely talented Australian batsman only featured in the Test series and made 226 runs, which included three half-centuries, at an average of 56.50.

ALSO CHECK OUT: Simply exceptional, Steve Smith says after watching extraordinary 27-year-old Pakistan batsman in action

Who is the best cricketer in the world today? Virat Kohli Babar Azam Steve Smith Ben Stokes Kane Williamson Joe Root Rashid Khan Pat Cummins Shaheen Shah Afridi Marnus Labuschagne Mohammad Rizwan Kagiso Rabada Other (Comment in the comment section below) Who is the best cricketer in the world today? Virat Kohli 40141 ( 12.44 % ) Babar Azam 245899 ( 76.18 % ) Steve Smith 6194 ( 1.92 % ) Ben Stokes 7660 ( 2.37 % ) Kane Williamson 13195 ( 4.09 % ) Joe Root 1155 ( 0.36 % ) Rashid Khan 2134 ( 0.66 % ) Pat Cummins 832 ( 0.26 % ) Shaheen Shah Afridi 755 ( 0.23 % ) Marnus Labuschagne 1077 ( 0.33 % ) Mohammad Rizwan 1127 ( 0.35 % ) Kagiso Rabada 665 ( 0.21 % ) Other (Comment in the comment section below) 1937 ( 0.6 % )

Like this: Like Loading...