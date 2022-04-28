Image courtesy of: Pakistan Cricket Board

Legendary batsman Javed Miandad said during his playing days, Pakistan used to win Test matches in two or three days when the pitch was spin-friendly.

He noted that the national team used to “dominate” on home soil since they would prepare wickets that offered a lot of assistance to the spinners.

“We used to dominate in our home grounds by making spin wickets. When I was playing, we also finished Tests in two [or] three days,” he was was quoted as saying by A-Sports.

Speaking about the recent Test series between Pakistan and Australia, Miandad admitted that Babar Azam’s side should have emerged victorious.

Pakistan lost the three-Test series 1-0, which prompted the 64-year-old to say that if the team can’t win at home, they won’t stand a chance when playing in other countries.

“Pakistan made pitches according to their strength. Now, I think they need to win here because if they lose at home, they will lose everywhere in the world,” he said.

“400, 500 runs are normal in Test cricket. You are playing for Pakistan so you have to soak [up] the pressure and show the intent.”

