Image courtesy of: ESPNcricinfo
Former Pakistan captain Misbah-ul-Haq has called for the cricket stadium in Rawalpindi to be made pace or batting-friendly.
This comes after the first Test between Pakistan and Australia was played there, and ended as a draw.
Misbah wants the wicket to be changed in order for future matches played there to end with results.
“Pindi Stadium’s wicket can be made either pacy or batting-friendly. You can’t make a spin-friendly wicket there,” he told Voice of America as quoted by Cricket Pakistan.
Pakistan lost the Test series against Australia 1-0, but won the three-match ODI series 2-1. However, they were beaten by three wickets in the one-off T20 International.
ALSO CHECK OUT: He didn’t want to work with me or Waqar Younis, Misbah-ul-Haq on Pakistan cricket boss