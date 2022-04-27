Image courtesy of: ESPNcricinfo

Former Pakistan captain Misbah-ul-Haq has called for the cricket stadium in Rawalpindi to be made pace or batting-friendly.

This comes after the first Test between Pakistan and Australia was played there, and ended as a draw.

Misbah wants the wicket to be changed in order for future matches played there to end with results.

“Pindi Stadium’s wicket can be made either pacy or batting-friendly. You can’t make a spin-friendly wicket there,” he told Voice of America as quoted by Cricket Pakistan.

Pakistan lost the Test series against Australia 1-0, but won the three-match ODI series 2-1. However, they were beaten by three wickets in the one-off T20 International.

ALSO CHECK OUT: He didn’t want to work with me or Waqar Younis, Misbah-ul-Haq on Pakistan cricket boss

Who is your favourite Pakistan cricketer of all time? Wasim Akram Waqar Younis Javed Miandad Shahid Afridi Imran Khan Zaheer Abbas Inzamam-ul-Haq Hanif Mohammad Younis Khan Mohammad Yousuf Shoaib Akhtar Saeed Anwar Saqlain Mushtaq Other (Comment in the comment section below) Who is your favourite Pakistan cricketer of all time? Wasim Akram 24661 ( 18.91 % ) Waqar Younis 2561 ( 1.96 % ) Javed Miandad 7891 ( 6.05 % ) Shahid Afridi 36890 ( 28.28 % ) Imran Khan 25164 ( 19.29 % ) Zaheer Abbas 2893 ( 2.22 % ) Inzamam-ul-Haq 2496 ( 1.91 % ) Hanif Mohammad 455 ( 0.35 % ) Younis Khan 4858 ( 3.72 % ) Mohammad Yousuf 2743 ( 2.1 % ) Shoaib Akhtar 7751 ( 5.94 % ) Saeed Anwar 9273 ( 7.11 % ) Saqlain Mushtaq 1003 ( 0.77 % ) Other (Comment in the comment section below) 1800 ( 1.38 % )

Like this: Like Loading...