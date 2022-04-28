Image courtesy of: ESPNcricinfo

Pakistan opener Abdullah Shafique said captain Babar Azam is a “world-class batter”.

Azam is widely regarded as one of the best players in all three formats of the sport, and cemented their reputation further with his performance in the recent series against Australia.

He amassed 390 runs in the three-Test series, which included a career-best knock of 196, at an average of 78.

He then made 276 runs in the three-match ODI series, which included two centuries and a fifty, at an average of 138.

As for the one-off T20 International, he scored 66 runs off 46 balls, which included six boundaries and two sixes.

“I think Babar Azam is a world-class batter,” Shafique was quoted as saying by A-Sports.

