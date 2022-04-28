Image courtesy of: ESPNcricinfo
Australia batsman Steve Smith said Pakistan captain Babar Azam played exceptionally when the two sides recently clashed.
Smith was particularly impressed with Azam’s career-best knock of 196 in the second Test in Karachi, which came off 425 balls and included 21 boundaries and a six.
Overall, the 27-year-old finished with 390 runs in the three-Test series at an average of 78.
Smith, meanwhile, made 226 runs, which included three half-centuries, at an average of 56.50.
“The way Babar played in [the] Karachi Test was simply exceptional. I think he played an extraordinary knock,” he was quoted as saying by A-Sports.
In the ODI series that followed, Azam amassed 276 runs, which included two centuries and a fifty, at an average of 138.
He then thumped 66 runs off 46 balls, which included six boundaries and two sixes, in the one-off T20 International.
Smith did not feature in the limited overs series.
