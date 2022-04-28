Image courtesy of: ESPNcricinfo

Australia batsman Steve Smith said Pakistan captain Babar Azam played exceptionally when the two sides recently clashed.

Smith was particularly impressed with Azam’s career-best knock of 196 in the second Test in Karachi, which came off 425 balls and included 21 boundaries and a six.

Overall, the 27-year-old finished with 390 runs in the three-Test series at an average of 78.

Smith, meanwhile, made 226 runs, which included three half-centuries, at an average of 56.50.

“The way Babar played in [the] Karachi Test was simply exceptional. I think he played an extraordinary knock,” he was quoted as saying by A-Sports.

In the ODI series that followed, Azam amassed 276 runs, which included two centuries and a fifty, at an average of 138.

He then thumped 66 runs off 46 balls, which included six boundaries and two sixes, in the one-off T20 International.

Smith did not feature in the limited overs series.

ALSO CHECK OUT: Always look to him for help, Abdullah Shafique on Pakistan batsman breaking many tough records

Who is the best cricketer in the world today? Virat Kohli Babar Azam Steve Smith Ben Stokes Kane Williamson Joe Root Rashid Khan Pat Cummins Shaheen Shah Afridi Marnus Labuschagne Mohammad Rizwan Kagiso Rabada Other (Comment in the comment section below) Who is the best cricketer in the world today? Virat Kohli 40141 ( 12.44 % ) Babar Azam 245899 ( 76.18 % ) Steve Smith 6194 ( 1.92 % ) Ben Stokes 7660 ( 2.37 % ) Kane Williamson 13195 ( 4.09 % ) Joe Root 1155 ( 0.36 % ) Rashid Khan 2134 ( 0.66 % ) Pat Cummins 832 ( 0.26 % ) Shaheen Shah Afridi 755 ( 0.23 % ) Marnus Labuschagne 1077 ( 0.33 % ) Mohammad Rizwan 1127 ( 0.35 % ) Kagiso Rabada 665 ( 0.21 % ) Other (Comment in the comment section below) 1937 ( 0.6 % )

Like this: Like Loading...