Simply exceptional, Steve Smith says after watching extraordinary 27-year-old Pakistan batsman in action

Steve Smith said Pakistan captain Babar Azam is simply exceptional

Steve Smith: “The way Babar played in [the] Karachi Test was simply exceptional. I think he played an extraordinary knock”

Australia batsman Steve Smith said Pakistan captain Babar Azam played exceptionally when the two sides recently clashed.

Smith was particularly impressed with Azam’s career-best knock of 196 in the second Test in Karachi, which came off 425 balls and included 21 boundaries and a six.

Overall, the 27-year-old finished with 390 runs in the three-Test series at an average of 78.

Smith, meanwhile, made 226 runs, which included three half-centuries, at an average of 56.50.

“The way Babar played in [the] Karachi Test was simply exceptional. I think he played an extraordinary knock,” he was quoted as saying by A-Sports.

In the ODI series that followed, Azam amassed 276 runs, which included two centuries and a fifty, at an average of 138.

He then thumped 66 runs off 46 balls, which included six boundaries and two sixes, in the one-off T20 International.

Smith did not feature in the limited overs series.

Who is the best cricketer in the world today?
