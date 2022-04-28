Image courtesy of: ESPNcricinfo
Pakistan opening batsman Abdullah Shafique has revealed that he always tries to get help from captain Babar Azam.
Azam is one of the best batsmen in the world and has broken many records in his career thus far.
In Pakistan’s home series against Australia, Azam scored 390 runs in the three-Test series, which included a career-best knock of 196, at an average of 78.
Shafique, meanwhile, accumulated 397 runs, which included a hundred and two half-centuries, at an average of 79.40.
While Shafique didn’t feature in the limited overs series that followed, Azam continued to shine with the bat.
He hammered 276 runs in the three ODIs, which included two centuries and a fifty, at an average of 138.
He then smashed 66 runs off 46 deliveries, which included six boundaries and two sixes, in the one-off T20 International.
“I always try to get help from him,” Shafique was quoted as saying by A-Sports.
ALSO CHECK OUT: Absolute world-class batsman, Abdullah Shafique on Pakistan player who scores runs in all conditions