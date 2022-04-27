Image courtesy of: ESPNcricinfo
Former head coach Misbah-ul-Haq said Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) chairman Ramiz Raja didn’t want to work with him or ex-bowling coach Waqar Younis.
Misbah noted that he and Waqar decided to resign from their positions since Ramiz had his own visions for the national team.
He also made it clear that he and Waqar had no rift with Ramiz.
“Ramiz bhai came up with his own vision, so we decided to step down with respect,” Misbah told Voice of America as quoted by Cricket Pakistan.
“There wasn’t any difference between Ramiz bhai and us. See, we were a part of [the] previous management who brought us with a vision, and we worked together. Ramiz bhai came up with his own vision. He didn’t want to work with us, so we thought to resign.”
