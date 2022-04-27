Image courtesy of: Zimbio

Aaqib Javed revealed that England opening batsman Jason Roy complained about Pakistan left-arm pace bowler Shaheen Shah Afridi’s bowling action.

He attributed Roy’s comments to the fact that Afridi got him out for a second-ball duck in the Pakistan Super League (PSL).

In the first match-up between the Quetta Gladiators and the Lahore Qalandars, which is the team Afridi captained, Roy stole the show as he smashed a sensational 116 off 57 balls, which included 11 boundaries and eight sixes.

In the next meeting between the two sides, Roy was caught behind off the bowling of Afridi on the second ball of the match.

“I remember Jason Roy complaining about his action. It happens in cricket when a bowler gets you out off the first delivery after you score a hundred in the previous match. It was just frustration of getting out, nothing else,” Aaqib, who is the Qalandars’ head coach, was quoted as saying by Cricket Pakistan.

The Qalandars went on to win the PSL and Afridi has continued to shine after that as he was in fabulous form during Pakistan’s home series against Australia.

He took nine wickets in the Test series at an average of 36.44 before claiming six wickets in two ODIs at an average of 17.16.

As for the one-off T20 International, he recorded figures of 2-21 off his four overs.

The 22-year-old is now playing for Middlesex in the County Championship and picked up four wickets in his first match against Glamorgan, where he dismissed Australia batsman Marnus Labuschagne in both innings.

